All 113 people aboard crashed Indonesian plane dead

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ All 113 people aboard the Indonesian Hercules C-130 military transport airplane that crashed into a hotel and residential area earlier on Tuesday are dead, Report informs, this was stated by the Indonesian Air Force Commander Agus Supriyatna.

According to Supriyatna, there were 101 passengers and 12 crew members on board.

According to preliminary information, Indonesian military transport plane has crashed in the city of Medan on the island of Sumatra, Report informs citing foreign media, a military spokesman says.

The C130 Hercules crashed into two houses and a car, local media reports.

"We don't know yet the number of people on board or how many casualties have been caused," military spokesman Fuad Basya said.

As reported previously, death toll reached 38.