Aleksandar Vučić elected parliamentary group leader in Serbia

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Aleksandar Vučić, leader of the United Serbia electoral list, has been elected head of the parliamentary group in Serbia's parliament.

According to Report's Balkans bureau, Vučić announced the development in an interview with Pink TV.

He said a decision on whether the parliamentary group would operate under the name United Serbia, Serbia Against Terror, or another name would be made on Monday or Tuesday morning.

"A decision on whether the parliamentary group will operate under the name ‘United Serbia", ‘Serbia Against Terror", or another name will be made on Monday or Tuesday morning," Vučić said.

Vučić added that he would lead the parliamentary group in the initial stage.

"I will head the parliamentary group at the outset. However, I am not sure that I will be able to continue in this role for a long time," he said.