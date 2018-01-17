Agenda of World Economic Forum in Davos unveiled

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ The agenda of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 23-26, was announced.

Report informs citing the Associated Press, organizers of the forum informed.

This year's meeting of business and political elites at Davos will include a continued focus on the 'fourth industrial revolution' and how technology can be applied to social problems such as global warming.

World Economic Forum will be attended by 10 heads of government and state from Africa, 9 from the Middle East and North Africa, and 6 from Latin American countries.

US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Thereza May will attend the meeting.