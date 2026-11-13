Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
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    AFP: EU approves team for talks with Russia

    Other countries
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 23:22
    AFP: EU approves team for talks with Russia

    EU leaders at the summit in Dublin have agreed on a delegation to take part in expert-level talks with Russia, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP), cited by Report.

    The negotiating team will include representatives of the European Commission, the Council of the EU, Germany, France, Italy and Poland, as well as the United Kingdom, which is not an EU member.

    Talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. The Russian delegation was led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, while the Ukrainian delegation was headed by Foreign Intelligence Service chief Rustem Umerov. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Alexus Grynkewich, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan were also present at the negotiating table when the talks began.

    European Union Russia-Ukraine conflict
    AFP: Avropa İttifaqı Rusiya ilə danışıqlar qrupunu təsdiqləyib
    AFP: ЕС утвердил группу для переговоров с РФ
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