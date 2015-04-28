 Top
    Afghanistan: 52 people were victims of landslide

    Search and rescue operations are underway at the scene

    Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ After a landslide in the province of Badakhshan- north-east of Afghanistan, at least 52 bodies were extracted from the avalanche. 

    Report informs referring to the Afghan media.

    25 women and 22 children and 5 men bodies were taken away from the ruins.

    According to the information, the roads were closed due to a powerful snow and the implementation of search-and-rescue operations became difficult.

    In May of last year, 350 people were victims of landslide occurred in Argu district, Badakhshan province of the country. 

