Afghanistan: 52 people were victims of landslide

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ After a landslide in the province of Badakhshan- north-east of Afghanistan, at least 52 bodies were extracted from the avalanche.

Report informs referring to the Afghan media.

25 women and 22 children and 5 men bodies were taken away from the ruins.

According to the information, the roads were closed due to a powerful snow and the implementation of search-and-rescue operations became difficult.

In May of last year, 350 people were victims of landslide occurred in Argu district, Badakhshan province of the country.