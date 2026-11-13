AfD to nominate former footballer Thomas Berthold for German presidency
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- 13 November, 2026
- 21:41
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The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party will nominate its own candidate for the German presidency: former footballer and 1990 World Cup winner Thomas Berthold.
According to local media outlets, cited by Report, formal consultations and a decision on the matter are scheduled to take place on Saturday at a conference of the party's federal executive committee and the heads of its regional branches.
Earlier, the CDU/CSU bloc nominated Ilse Aigner, President of the Bavarian Landtag (state parliament), as its candidate for the presidency. The Social Democrats and the Greens have signalled their support for Aigner, meaning she is set to secure a majority in the Federal Convention, which elects the president.
Sabiq futbolçu Almaniyada prezidentliyə namizəd olacaq
АдГ выдвинет на пост президента Германии экс-футболиста Бертольда
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