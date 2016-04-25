 Top
    Above 800 al-Qaeda fighters killed in Yemen

    Saudi-led Arab Coalition reported that it wiped out over 800 militants of the al-Qaeda terror group in an operation

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Over 800 militants of the al-Qaeda terror group were wiped out in an operation by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition in Yemen, the coalition’s command said in a statement on Monday.

    "The coalition command said in a statement today that the operation resulted in its first hours in the killing of more than 800 elements of Al-Qaeda and a number of their leaders and that the rest of them fled," Report informs the state-run Saudi SPA news agency said.

    The pre-dawn joint operation was mounted by Saudi and United Arab Emirates’ special forces in cooperation with Yemeni troops loyal to President Abdrabuh Mansur Hadi.

