Above 800 al-Qaeda fighters killed in Yemen

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Over 800 militants of the al-Qaeda terror group were wiped out in an operation by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition in Yemen, the coalition’s command said in a statement on Monday.

"The coalition command said in a statement today that the operation resulted in its first hours in the killing of more than 800 elements of Al-Qaeda and a number of their leaders and that the rest of them fled," Report informs the state-run Saudi SPA news agency said.

The pre-dawn joint operation was mounted by Saudi and United Arab Emirates’ special forces in cooperation with Yemeni troops loyal to President Abdrabuh Mansur Hadi.



