Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Interior Ministry of Saudi Arabia reported death of a soldier in Jazan region, on Yemen border.

Report informs referring to the Israeli media, the soldier was killed in a cross-border firefight with Yemen's Houthi rebels.

According to report, after Saudi Arabia started bombing Yemeni Sanaa, clashes between the two countries became frequent. The shelling killed 140 people, over 500 were injured.