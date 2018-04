Baku. 16 June REPORT.AZ/ A representative of Denmark, Mogens Lykketoft was elected a chairman of the 70th session of the UN General Assembly, Report informs citing foreign media.

M.Lykketoft is a former finance minister of Denmark, and currently the chairman of the parliament.

70th session of the Assembly will begin on September 15 this year.

Currently the chairman of the General Assembly is the Ugandan Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa.