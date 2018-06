Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ten people, including children, were injured in road accident in Japan, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

In Fukuoka prefecture, a truck collided with a minibus with 9 people, including children.

As a result of the accident, 10 people were hospitalized.

Fire department says that most of them are children. The condition of the victims is not reported.