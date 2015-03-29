74 ISIS militants killed in Iraq

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ 74 militants of the ISIS terrorist organization killed in clashes in the Iraqi provinces of Salahuddin, Al-Anbar and Mosul . Report informs referring to the Anadolu agency it is reported by the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.

The information indicates that, soldiers killed 27 militants in the city of Tikrit, the administrative center of the province of Salahaddin, and 40 terrorists in Ar-Ramadi. 7 militants were killed in the battles with Peshmerga Forces.