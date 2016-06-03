71,000 Greek islands, hotels and historic sites up for sale

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Greek government is putting up for sale 71,000 properties such as airports, hotels, spas, beaches, marinas, golf courses, and Olympic properties in order to boost its ailing economy, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Stergios Pitsiorlas, head of the newly established Hellenic Holdings and Property Company told the British newspaper that by 2018, assets sold will yield 6 billion euros. EESP is a fund set to facilitate the privatization of state properties and public corporations.

The “sale catalogue” includes 71,000 such assets.

According to the information, Greece’s lenders “are not taking any chances” after three bailouts and demand that the “super fund” will operate for 99 years.

So far Greece has sold the majority stakes of 14 regional airports and Piraeus Port. The deal to complete the privatization of former Athens airport plot at Hellenikon is due by the end of June.