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    7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes near Tonga islands

    Other countries
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 10:21
    7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes near Tonga islands

    A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Pacific Ocean, 283 kilometers north of Nuku"alofa, the capital of the Kingdom of Tonga.

    Report informs, citing Interfax, that the quake occurred at 8:38 a.m. Baku time, with the epicenter located about 138 kilometers west of Niuafou, Tonga"s second-most populous island.

    The tremor was classified as "strong" at the epicenter.

    The US Geological Survey (USGS) put the earthquake"s magnitude at 7.6.

    natural disaster US Geological Survey (USGS) Kingdom of Tonga
    Sakit okeanda Tonqa adaları yaxınlığında 7,3 maqnitudalı zəlzələ olub
    В Тихом океане у островов Тонга произошло землетрясение магнитудой 7,3

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