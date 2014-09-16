​68th session of UN General Assembly completed in NY

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ The 68th session of the UN General Assembly completed in UN headquarters in New York. Report informs citing the press service of the UN Assembly, the Chairman of the Assembly John Ashe stated that during this session 300 resolutions and 80 decisions on a wide range of issues, such as nuclear disarmament, financing of development, the peaceful uses of outer space, safety of journalists had been adopted.

The 69th session of the UN General Assembly will officially open on September 16. Sam Kahamba Kutesa from Uganda was elected Chairman of this session in June.

The annual general debate at the 69th session of the General Assembly will begin on September 24 and will last until October 1.

According to the tradition, the Presidents of Brazil and the United States will speak first from the rostrum of the General Assembly on September 24. Before the beginning of the general debate of the UN, Secretary General will present the annual report on the work of the Organization to the member states.

Heads of State and Government will meet in the newly renovated hall of the General Assembly, which was closed for repairs in the previous two years.