An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Tanimbar region in Indonesia, Report says, citing TASS.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the epicenter of the tremors was located 272 km from the city of Tual, where nearly 40,000 people live. The quake was at a depth of 49 km.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties due to the earthquake and no tsunami warning.