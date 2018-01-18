52 people killed in Kazakh bus fire - VIDEO

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Fifty-two people were killed after a bus caught fire in Kazakhstan's Aktobe region.

Report informs referring to Interfax, an Ikarus passenger bus burst into flames, Kazakh Emergency Services Committee official Ruslan Imankulov said.

"There were 55 passengers and two drivers in the bus, only five of them managed to escape, 52 were killed in fire", he added.

The five surviving passengers are receiving treatment.

Operational Headquarters was established at the Emergency Services Department of Aktobe region.

Officials say the passengers were from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.