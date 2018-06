Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred on Saturday in Chile, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reports.

The shocks were recorded at 12.19 Baku time, 88 kilometers southeast of the village of San Pedro de Atacama. The hearth of the earthquake lay at a depth of about 112 kilometers.

Information about casualties and destruction has not been received yet.