5.0 earthquake strikes Northeast Afghanistan

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ A moderate earthquake magnitude 5 (ml/mb) has occurred on Saturday, 13 kilometers (8 miles) from Ashkasham in Afghanistan.

Report informs referring to the Russian media. the 5-magnitude earthquake was detected at 09:24:11 / 9:24 am (local time epicenter).

A tsunami warning has not been issued.

Nearest city/cities or towns, with min 5000 pop, to epicentrum/hypocenter was Khorugh, Khandūd, Fayzabad.

Close country/countries that might be effected, Afghanistan (c. 29 121 000 pop), Tajikistan (c. 7 487 000 pop).

The epicenter was 87 km.