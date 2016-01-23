 Top
    5.0 earthquake strikes Northeast Afghanistan

    The epicenter of tremors was 87 km

    Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ A moderate earthquake magnitude 5 (ml/mb) has occurred on Saturday, 13 kilometers (8 miles) from Ashkasham in Afghanistan.

    Report informs referring to the Russian media. the 5-magnitude earthquake was detected at 09:24:11 / 9:24 am (local time epicenter). 

    A tsunami warning has not been issued.

    Nearest city/cities or towns, with min 5000 pop, to epicentrum/hypocenter was Khorugh, Khandūd, Fayzabad. 

    Close country/countries that might be effected, Afghanistan (c. 29 121 000 pop), Tajikistan (c. 7 487 000 pop). 

    The epicenter was 87 km. 

