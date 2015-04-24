48 militants of IS killed in Iraq

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ The bombing fighters the US-led coalition forces neutralized 48 militants.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, as a result of air strikes on positions IS groups located in neighborhoods Goksel, Ba`shiqah Doug, al-Tahrir al-Berid north of Mosul, killing 25 terrorists.

In the shootout, occurred in the south located 40 km from Baghdad district of al-Kurme, neutralized 23 IS militants.

Shahabi al-Ula, Al-Shahabi al-Thani and Al-Meami regions located at south of Al-Kurme also cleared from terrorists.

Al-Kurme came under the control of the terrorist IS group last month.