Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ 21 people have been wounded and 4 killed during a special operation aimed at eliminating militants, which began last night in Grozny, Report informs citing ITAR-TASS.

"Totally, 25 people have been affected, 4 of who died, 21 hospitalized: the health state of 3 of them is in extreme gravity, 18-in moderate severity," a source in the Ministry of Health informs.

The agency's interlocutor could not clarify whether the injured were civilians or paticipants of the special operation.