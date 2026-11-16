Four drone alerts were declared in Romania over the past 24 hours, and three vessels were damaged over the past weekend, Romania's new Foreign Minister Dan Neculăescu said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Report informs.

Bucharest intends to appeal to its EU partners with a request to continue providing funds and capabilities to strengthen the country's security.

"This is unacceptable. Today, I intend to clearly outline our position and ask colleagues to continue providing capabilities to strengthen Romania's security. I will also advocate for the coordination of NATO and EU actions in this area," he said.

The minister also announced the intention to accelerate the establishment of a security center in Romania. According to him, the European Commission had previously promised to allocate 50 million euros ($55.05 million) to Romania and Bulgaria for the rapid launch of this center.

Speaking about the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Neculăescu welcomed the renewed US efforts to facilitate peace talks, as well as the formation of a European group representing Europe's interests.

He emphasized that Romania, which shares a 640-kilometer border with Ukraine, must be heard during the negotiation process.

"We want a durable, long-term, and just peace. If the discussion turns to the European security architecture, it is necessary to proceed primarily from the interests of the EU and NATO, rather than from the unfounded demands that Russia put forward in December 2021," the minister stated.