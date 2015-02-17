4 dead in Saudi Arabia military helicopter crash

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry said four crew members were killed when their military helicopter crashed during a night training exercise in an area near the kingdom’s border with Iraq and Kuwait, Report inforns citing foreign media.

A Defence Ministry statement issued early on Tuesday and carried by the officialSaudi Press Agency did not offer a cause for the crash of the Black Hawk helicopter in the Hafar al-Batin area. It said authorities already have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

The Ministry identified the dead crew members as Lt. Col. Ali al-Arfaj, 1st Lt. Majid al-Fifeefi, 1st Lt. Jadie Qablan and technician Raed al-Jahni.