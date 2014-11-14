37 kilograms of gold found inside a communist official's home in China

Media called Ma Chaotsyunya one of the most influential person in the Communist Party of China, but the exact name of his position is not specified.
The amount of cash seized from suspected of bribery, called the largest in the history of China.
Media called Ma Chaotsyunya one of the most influential person in the Communist Party of China, but the exact name of his position is not specified.
The amount of cash seized from suspected of bribery, called the largest in the history of China.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook