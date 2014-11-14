37 kilograms of gold found inside a communist official's home in China

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ In China, the former head of Beidaihe Water Supply Corporation Ma Chaotsyunya accused of bribery, embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds. During the search, 37 kilograms of gold, documents of 68 houses and 120 million yuan in cash (about 20 mln dollars) were found, Report informs referring to Reuters.

Media called Ma Chaotsyunya one of the most influential person in the Communist Party of China, but the exact name of his position is not specified.

The amount of cash seized from suspected of bribery, called the largest in the history of China.