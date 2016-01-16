30 Houthis killed in Yemen as a result of air strikes

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least 30 Houthi militants were killed in air strikes in the last 24 hours in the north-west of Yemen, as coalition forces carried out at least air strikes.

Report informs referring to the Al Arabiya, al Houthis were using banned landmines, causing multiple new civilian casualties, releasing new evidence of their use.

Landmines have killed at least 12 people and wounded over 9 in Yemen’s southern and eastern governorates of Abyan, Aden, Marib, Lahej, and Taiz since September 2015, according to Yemeni mine clearance officials, medical professionals, and media reports.

Antivehicle mines accounted for 9 of those killed and 5 injured, although whether the mine is antivehicle or antipersonnel is often not detailed in reporting.

Meanwhile, Yemeni president Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi commended the heroic role of the national army and resistance forces in a phone call with the governor of the Marib province. Hadi returned to Aden on Tuesday in an effort to better command the current campaign to liberate Taiz.