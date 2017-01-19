30 feared dead due to massive avalanche in Italy

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Up to 30 people are feared to be dead after a massive avalanche hit an Italian hotel in the eastern region of Italy.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Italian media reported.

There were more than 30 guests and staff at the Rigopiano hotel when the snow came down on it, partially collapsing the building, the outlet said. Two people are said to have managed to escape and were taken to safety. Earlier that day, a series of four earthquakes shook central Italy. The magnitude of the earthquakes ranged between 5.1 and 5.7. Italian authorities issued an avalanche warning following the three quakes.

According to the information, the government has asked EU for assistance.