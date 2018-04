Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Egypt court sentenced 28 people to death for killing the country's top prosecutor Hisham Barakat.

Report informs citing TASS, according to the court decision, accused people will be executed by hanging.

Notably, H. Barakat was killed in 2015 year. 67 people were charged with the crime. Most of them are members of the Muslim Brotherhood group, of which 16 fled the country.