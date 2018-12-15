 Top
    Close photo mode

    25 people detained ahead of 'yellow vests' protest in France - UPDATED

    © РИА "Новости"

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least 25 people have been detained across the Île-de-France region ahead of the 'yellow vests' protests, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    According to local media, 10 were detained in Paris and the rest 15 'during the preventive checks in the ourskirts'.

    French Minister of Foreign Affairs Christophe Castaner said on his Twitter page that 'preliminary control' will be carried at the city railway stations throughout the day.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi