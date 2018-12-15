25 people detained ahead of 'yellow vests' protest in France - UPDATED

© РИА "Новости" https://report.az/storage/news/fd8b107acba2db3b279ca066834f4ca2/39f86c99-d567-4686-bd57-c77a3936cd7e_292.jpg

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least 25 people have been detained across the Île-de-France region ahead of the 'yellow vests' protests, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to local media, 10 were detained in Paris and the rest 15 'during the preventive checks in the ourskirts'.

French Minister of Foreign Affairs Christophe Castaner said on his Twitter page that 'preliminary control' will be carried at the city railway stations throughout the day.