21 fighters killed in Pakistan

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today fighter aircraft of Pakistan Air Forces conducted missile and bomb strikes on militant positions in the Khyber agency (unit of administrative-territorial division) "tribal zone" in the north-west of the country.

Report informs citing the Russian media, at least 21 terrorists were killed.

According to the available information, several disguised and fortified shelters in Kokikhel region, Tyre valley were air attacked.