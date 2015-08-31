 Top
    ​20-km long traffic jam occurred on route from Hungary to Austria

    Austrian authorities tightened inspection of vehicles after the death of dozens of refugees in a truck with Hungarian ID number

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ 20-km long traffic jam formed on the route from Hungary to Austria, after tightening of inspection of vehicles on the border between the two countries, Report informs citing Russian media.

    Heavy traffic is observed not only on the main highway, but also on the back-road, stated a spokesman for the state road organization (Magyar Kozut).

    Austrian authorities tightened inspection of vehicles after the death of dozens of refugees who suffocated in a truck with Hungarian ID number with Hungarian numbers.

