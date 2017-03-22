2 students dead, 20 injured in stampede at Chinese school

Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ Two students have died and 20 others were injured following a stampede at an elementary school in Puyang county of Henan province, Report informs referring to TASS.

Collapse of the wall caused panic among children which led to the stampede at the entrance of toilet. Death of two students have been confirmed by authorities: one student died in the way to hospital despite efforts of doctors to save his life. 20 victims have been hospitalized, two of them are reportedly in serious condition.

Local authorities immediately assigned a working group to investigate the incident.