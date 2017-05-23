 Top
    19 dead, 50 injured in suicide attack after concert in Manchester stadium - PHOTO - VIDEO

    Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Manchester police clarified data on the dead and injured as a result of explosion in Manchester.

    19 people reported dead, about 50 injured, Report informs referring to NBC News.

    Manchester police said the incident was being treated as terrorism and they continue to investigate the details of the incident.

    Earlier, the media reported two explosions at Manchester stadium during concert of American singer Ariana Grande.

    Police in Manchester also stopped the movement of trains from the local station.

