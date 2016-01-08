17 ISIS terrorists killed after attack on Turkish camp

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ An attack by the ISIS terrorist group on Turkish soldiers deployed in the Bashiqa camp located in northern Iraq's town of Mosul was prevented on Friday morning; according to military sources 17 terrorists were killed, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

There have been no reported injuries or casualties of Turkish soldiers.

On December 4, 150 Turkish soldiers equipped with heavy weapons arrived on the outskirts of the Daesh-held Mosul province in Northern Iraq to train forces

Up to 150 soldiers and 25 tanks were stationed at Bashiqa to protect servicemen training Iraqi volunteers to fight Daesh.

The training mission has been in operation since March and is not assigned combat duties.