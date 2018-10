© AP

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ A fatal road accident took place in Afghanistan.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the accident took place in the morning hours in the Zhari district of Kandahar province..

At least 15 people were killed and 25 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck.

The victims include women and children with a number of the injured in critical condition, health officials said.