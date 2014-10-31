​13 cases of interstate disputes in ICJ

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ This year, the International Court of Justice delivered judgement to three disputes among States, currently there are 13 cases left. Report informs, it was stated by the President of the International Court Peter Tomka, at presenting report to the delegates of 69th session of the General Assembly.

Completed cases regarded interpretation of the decision of June 15, 1962 on charges of "Temple Preahvihea" between Cambodia and Thailand; maritime dispute between Peru and Chile; and whaling in the Antarctic.

There was a lawsuit of the Democratic Republic of Congo against Uganda due to armed activities on the territory of the DRC, the dispute between Croatia and Serbia on the application of Convention on Prevention of the Genocide Crime, as well as the case of the delimitation of the continental shelf between Nicaragua and Colombia among the cases.

The Court consists of 15 judges elected by the General Assembly and the Security Council for nine years. Court decisions are compulsory to all sides. Its consultative opinions are advisory in nature.