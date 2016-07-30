 Top
    12-year-old boy assigned for attack on a stadium arrested by Afghan forces

    This comes as the Afghan children have regularly been recruited by Taliban and Haqqani network for terrorist related activities and suicide attacks

    Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Afghan security forces foiled a suicide attack plot by the anti-government armed militant groups on a stadium in Badghis province.

    Report informs referring to the Khaama agency, the Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the terrorist groups had appointed a 12-year-old boy for the attack on the stadium in Qala-e-Naw city.

    NDS in a statement said the terror group of Abdul Aziz was looking to detonate an Improvised Explosive Device in the stadium which was planted in the body of the young boy.

    The statement further added that a wrestling match was organized the terror group was looking to attack the gathering of the people by detonating the body-borne Improvised Explosive Device using a remote control.

