    Armenia's chief military physician confessed: 'Both legs of some servicemen amputated'

    He did not specify precise number of wounded

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Currently, 32 wounded are being treated at the central clinic of Armenian Defense Ministry in Yerevan.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, Chief of the Armenia's Defense Ministry Health Department, Colonel Kamo Khachaturyan confessed.

    According to him, as a rule, moderate, moderately to severely and severe wounded are treated in the hospital: 'Up to date upper and lower extremities of 4 servicemen have been amputated. Both legs of some servicemen cut off'.

    Kamo Khachaturyan did not specify number of wounded servicemen adding: 'Other wounded have been taken to Armenian garrisons hospitals'. 

