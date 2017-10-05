US Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group arrives in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ New US Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group for Nagorno-Karabakh, Andrew Schofer has arrived in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.
Report informs citing the Armenian media, he met with leader of the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh region, Bako Sahakyan.
Notably, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will hold a meeting in Yerevan on October 6 and in Baku on October 7.
Diplomats are expected to discuss the agenda of the meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
