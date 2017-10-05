 Top
    US Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group arrives in Nagorno-Karabakh

    US diplomat got acquainted with situation in the region

    Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ New US Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group for Nagorno-Karabakh, Andrew Schofer has arrived in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, he met with leader of the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh region, Bako Sahakyan.

    Notably, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will hold a meeting in Yerevan on October 6 and in Baku on October 7.

    Diplomats are expected to discuss the agenda of the meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.

