"Transparent Governance" Public Union joins "Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform"

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of “Transparent Governance” Public Union Jamil Hajiyev, made a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”.

Report informs referring to the platform's press service, statement says: “I call upon Armenian and Azerbaijani intellectuals to stop human loss and help the peaceful solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, expressing my respect and support to territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia".

"I would like to emphasize the importance of relevant resolutions of UN Security Council, including resolutions and decisions adopted by other international organizations. I perceive the necessity of activities of the OSCE Minsk Group towards the peaceful solution of the conflict. Both nations have had long tradition of peaceful coexistence for centuries. I note with regret that the perception of young generations in both countries has formed in the context of war, as the result of unresolved conflict. I support peaceful coexistence of nations and settlement of longlasting conflict".

"Therefore, on behalf of my organization, I hereby express my support to this initiative and make a statement on joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform", aimed at contributing to Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”