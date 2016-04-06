 Top
    ​The ceasefire regime is still being violated by the units of Armenian Armed Forces - OFFICIAL INFORMATION

    The Azerbaijani side still observes the agreement and does not return a response fire, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry says

    Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire regime is still being violated by the units of the Armenian Armed Forces. 

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. 

    According to the information, the ceasefire regime is still being violated by the units of the Armenian Armed Forces despite the achieved agreement in Moscow, between the Chiefs of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Republic of Armenia.

    Thus according to the information, at present, our positions near the Tapgaragoyunlu settlement of Goranboy region is being intensively shelled with 60, 82 and 120 mm mortars.
    However, the Azerbaijani side still observes the agreement and does not return a response fire.

