​The ceasefire monitoring on the line of confrontation ends without incident

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ The next ceasefire monitoring exercise have been conducted on the line of confrontation of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    In accordance with its mandate, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office conducted the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the line of confrontation of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops near the village of Aghdam of the Tovuz region on June 22.

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Hristo Hristov and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring exercise from Azerbaijani side.

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Jiri Aberle and Peter Svedverg launched the monitoring exercise from Armenian side.

