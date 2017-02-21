 Top
    Close photo mode

    State Counselor: Hopefully, some destroyed houses in Jojug Marjanli will be preserved as outdoor museum

    'We proved in April battles that Azerbaijani people are able to liberate their lands through armed combat'

    Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ “We proved in April battles that Azerbaijani people are able to liberate their lands through armed combat”.

    Report informs, Azerbaijan`s State Counselor on Multiculturalism, Interethnic and Religious Affairs, academician Kamal Abdullayev told at the event dedicated to 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

    According to him, Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil district will be reconstructed: “Return to Nagorno-Karabakh starts with Jojug Marjanli. Hopefully, as an example of Armenian vandalism, some of destroyed houses in Jojug Marjanli will be preserved as outdoor museums, and they will call to perpetuate Armenian vandalism in our minds”. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi