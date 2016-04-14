State Commission: 'Our missing serviceman is supposed to be taken by Armenia'

Baku. 14 April.REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, immediately after reaching an agreement on suspension of military operations and by respecting the mediators' initiative as well as complying with the norms of international humanitarian law, Azerbaijani side has implemented all issues undertaken in regard with clarifying fate of dead and missing servicemen.

So far, based on the principle of 'all to all' and with participation of the international mediators, corpses of 18 Armenian servicemen have been handed over to the opposite side.

Report was told in the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People.

'At the same time, the process participants have been informed on reveal of corpse of one more Armenian serviceman by Azerbaijani side and stated that is ready for its return'.

However, during search of missing servicemen in the battlefield, it was impossible to get information on one of our servicemen - junior sergeant Bakhishov Seymur Gulamhuseyn. The missing serviceman is supposed to be taken by Armenia. The opposite side refuses to provide relevant information and doesn't take appropriate steps to return him'.