Social networks launch wide public campaign on Khojaly tragedy

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Wide public campaign on the Khojaly tragedy was launched in social networks.

25 years have passed since the tragedy of bloody history. Each Azerbaijani with love of country in heart tries to spread the truth all over the world about February 26 - day of the massacre committed by Armenian armed forces and the ethnic cleansing against our people.

Report informs, our compatriots in Azerbaijan and living abroad share informational photo on the genocide to inform the world community about the Khojaly massacre.

As a result of Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani town of Khojaly 613 people were ruthlessly killed. 83 of them are children, 106 women, 70 old. 487 persons including 76 children were injured, 1,275 people were taken hostages and 150 went missing.