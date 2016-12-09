Secretary of State: Finland supports activity of OSCE Minsk Group

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Peter Stenlund, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland within the 23rd OSCE Ministerial Council.

At the meeting they touched upon development perspectives of relations between the two countries. Peter Stenlund conveyed his sincere congratulations to Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's independence.

Peter Stenlund expressed his support to the peaceful settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the activity of OSCE Minsk Group.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor on the negotiation process towards the settlement of the conflict. He underscored that the conflict has to be only settled on the basis of territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan in accordance with the norms and principles of international law and in compliance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. He added that Armenia attempts to undermine the negotiation process by pursuing destructive policy and resorting to the acts of provocations after the high-level substantive discussions in Vienna and St. Petersburg.

At the meeting cooperation between the two countries within the international organizations was also discussed.