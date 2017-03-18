 Top
    Close photo mode

    Secretary General: UN is ready to assist efforts of OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries

    Antonio Gutteresh discussed Nagorno-Karabakh settlement with the Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian© Courtesy İmage

    Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ UN is ready to contribute to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Report informs citing the Armenian media, UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres said at a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in New York.

    During the meeting, current situation surrounding the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was discussed.

    Parties also touched upon the agreements reached at the summits in Vienna and St. Petersburg to create mechanisms for investigating the incidents.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi