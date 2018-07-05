Samir Sharifov: Azerbaijan strongly hopes for US efforts for fair settlement of Karabakh conflict

© Report/Firi Salim

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ An official reception was held in Baku on the 242nd anniversary of the US Independence.

Report informs, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and the United States were sounded at the event.

US Charge d 'Affaires in Azerbaijan, William Gill said that July 4 is a feast for family members to come together to celebrate democracy and commemorate the victims for US freedom. "US President Woodrow Wilson said 100 years ago that both Azerbaijan and the US people allow us to determine the way that we want to pursue as a society by calling historical and main values. After restoring independence, Azerbaijan continued to work with this state shoulder to shoulder. The United States continues to support independent, stable and prosperous Azerbaijan."

Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov said that the expansion of political dialogue between the two countries is developing within the framework of interests: "The United States has always supported the transnational energy projects carried out by Azerbaijan in the region". He also spoke about the importance of the visits between the two countries and the congratulations the heads of state addressed to each other.

Referring to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the minister said that Azerbaijan, as the US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, is keenly interested in the efforts of the United States to resolve this conflict fairly.