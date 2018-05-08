Samad Seyidov: "Nagorno-Karabakh conflict poses threat to Europe"

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not been frozen and it continues. It has very serious consequences”.

Report informs, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the PACE, Samad Seyidov said at the second session of the 15th meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.

S. Seyidov said that Armenia has repeatedly tried to export products of Nagorno-Karabakh to the bases of Russia and Kazakhstan: “After the severe protest from Azerbaijan it stopped. This issue should also be resolved at the European Union level. Dangerous trends occur in Nagorno-Karabakh and other conflict hubs.

International law is on the side of Azerbaijan. But sometimes they try to ignore Azerbaijan, saying that human rights and freedoms are violated in the country.These are not true. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a threat not only to the South Caucasus region, but also to Europe, so it should be resolved".