 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian FM will be met with protest action in Yerevan

    On April 21, Yerevan will host a march of dignity, which will end in front of the Russian Embassy

    Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian FM will be met with protest action in Yerevan. Report informs citing the Armenian media, "march of dignity" planned to be held in the evening of April 21 in Yerevan which starts at the Republic Square and will end in front of the Russian Embassy.

    The main requirement of participants of the march: "Hands off Karabakh!".

    On April 21-22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will arrive in Yerevan for talks with Armenian leadership about the situation on the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the search for a peaceful solution.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi