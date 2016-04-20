Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian FM will be met with protest action in Yerevan. Report informs citing the Armenian media, "march of dignity" planned to be held in the evening of April 21 in Yerevan which starts at the Republic Square and will end in front of the Russian Embassy.

The main requirement of participants of the march: "Hands off Karabakh!".

On April 21-22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will arrive in Yerevan for talks with Armenian leadership about the situation on the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the search for a peaceful solution.