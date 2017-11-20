Russian FM: Liberation of Azerbaijani territories laid in Karabakh conflict settlement plan

© Sputnik/ Григорий Сысоев

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Implementation of resolutions of the UN Security Council is laid down in documents that are discussed by the OSCE Minsk Group with the sides to the conflict.

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said at Baku briefing answering question of Report commenting on what Russia can do to eliminate the fact of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia.

"The implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions, liberation of Azerbaijani territories is all laid down in the documents that I have spoken about, which are discussed and deposited by the OSCE Secretary General since 2007", S. Lavrov said.

According to him, there are number of paragraphs in current documents that have never been doubted by any of the sides, but there are those that suggest additional efforts.

"Since the ceasefire, which was the main requirement of the very resolutions of the UN Security Council, the OSCE Minsk Group has been formed, all issues of the liberation of Azerbaijani territories, determination of the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh are fixed as tasks to be resolved through negotiations, that is exactly what we are doing", the Russian minister stressed.