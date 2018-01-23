Russian Deputy FM and UN official discuss Karabakh conflict settlement

© AFP/ FABRICE COFFRINI

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Grigory Karasin discussed the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the Co-Chair of the Geneva Discussions on the South Caucasus from UN Levent Bilman.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The sides touched upon the problems of conflicts resolution, in particular, the Geneva discussions on security and stability in Transcaucasia were given special attention.

"Bilman was also received in the profile departments of the Russian MFA, where the situation in the east of Ukraine, the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, as well as general issues of peace and security were discussed, focusing on the role of the UN in preventing conflicts," ministry reported.